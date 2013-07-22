Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, July 22 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is offering cash as well as shares of its German unit O2 to buy KPN's German business E-Plus, three sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.
One of the sources also said Telefonica would issue hybrid debt to partly subscribe a capital increase at its German unit to finance the deal, valued at 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion).
As a result of the operation, KPN would retain a 15-30 percent stake in the merged entity, the other two sources said. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez in Madrid, Leila Abboud in Paris and Anjuli Davies in London; Writing by julien Toyer; Editing by Clare Kane)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)