SAO PAULO, April 23 Spain's Telefonica SA is not in "active discussions" currently with Dutch telecom group KPN over sharing their mobile networks in Germany, a senior Telefonica executive told reporters on Tuesday at an event in Sao Paulo.

Eduardo Navarro, director of strategy and alliances and one of a handful of executives reporting directly to Telefonica Chief Executive Cesar Alierta, added that the company's network strategy in Germany should preserve the competitive advantage of its 4G network there. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)