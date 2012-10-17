* Telefonica seeking to list up to 23 pct of German unit

* Expects to pay no tax until 2016-prospectus

* Pitch to investors centres on dividend, tax benefit

By Edward Taylor and Leila Abboud

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Telefonica's German business will pay no tax until 2016 because of certain tax credits, which potentially allow the group to maintain generous dividends and could make its stock market flotation more attractive to investors.

The tax benefit stems from tax losses carried forward worth 11 billion euros ($14.43 billion) as of the end of 2011 that relate to the amortisation of mobile licences and goodwill, according to the prospectus for the German unit's share sale.

The 02-branded German business will also pay a low tax rate after 2016 because in Germany, 60 percent of taxable income is allowed to be offset against tax losses carried forward.

In addition to a chunky dividend, the tax advantages are a key element of the pitch being made to investors by Telefonica, which is seeking to list up to 23.2 percent of the German business for between 5.25 euros and 6.50 euros per share.

Telefonica is floating off part of the business to raise around 1.5 billion euros t o help reduce debts and protect the group's investment-grade credit rating.

"We have significant tax losses brought forward and clearly that means because of those losses we currently don't pay corporation tax and (that) helps us in terms of our free cashflow," Rachel Empey, finance chief of Telefonica Germany, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We expect to pay the minimum taxation in Germany."

Telefonica Germany is also seeking to woo investors with the prospect of a 500 million euro dividend next year. This contrasts with its parent's decision to cancel its payout for 2012.

TRACK RECORD

Rene Schuster, chief executive of Telefonica Germany, talked up the unit's potential for growth as more Germans get smartphones and surf the web on the go.

Telefonica is the smallest player in Germany with 16.4 percent of subscribers, behind leader Deutsche Telekom AG , Vodafone Group Plc and Royal KPN NV's E-Plus.

"We are an attacker in the German market and have a proven track record of growth," he said. "Our ability to monetize data is one of the best in Europe."

But some potential investors in the share sale remain concerned about the role that the unit's parent will play as a powerful majority shareholder, the sustainability of the dividend, and the valuation, according to some analysts who have been marketing the deal.

Some investors question, for example, whether Telefonica could eventually seek to buy back the stake cheaply or float more shares, potentially depressing the price.

Empey said the parent company would not seek to sell additional shares once the listing is completed.

"Germany is the jewel in the crown. It is one of the key businesses. There is no intention to sell further shares," she added.

One investor based in Germany looking to buy shares in the float said the tax credits had a net present value of between 1.2 and 1.5 billion euros and could allow the company to continue paying high dividends.

"At the end of the day though, this only partially compensates for the risks stemming from high competition and needed investments going forward," he said.

Another Germany-based investor said the company's earnings were "much too dependent" on the tax boost. "This is not an interesting story: debt reduction for Telefonica and earnings being inflated by loss carry-forward," he said.

Telefonica Germany's shares are expected to begin trading on Oct. 30.