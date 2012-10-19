* IPO oversubscribed including greenshoe option - sources

* Price yet to be determined - sources

* Telefonica, Germany subsidiary decline to comment

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Telefonica has received orders for all the shares it is offering in its German unit in a 1.5 billion ($1.96 billion) stock market listing, three days into the marketing process, five people close to the transaction said.

After months of inactivity, European initial public offerings have started to show signs of life. British insurer Direct Line and Germany's Talanx are among those whose shares have risen on stock market debuts this month.

German lighting designer Hess, however, cut the price range for its planned listing and extended the subscription period this week.

Two of the people said on Friday the Telefonica Germany listing was already oversubscribed, including a greenshoe, or overallotment, option.

One of the sources said he was "extremely relaxed about the IPO given the high investor demand".

Telefonica is selling a stake in the German unit as it tries to reduce 58 billion euros ($75.9 billion) in debt and hang on to its prized investment-grade rating, under pressure from the euro crisis in its Spanish home market.

While Telefonica has lost customers in recession-hit Spain, the German mobile market - the biggest in Europe with almost 114 million users - offers growth potential as average revenue per user (ARPU) is lower than in other major European countries.

Telefonica and Telefonica Germany both declined to comment.

The shares are to be listed at between 5.25 euros and 6.50 euros each on Oct. 30, which means Telefonica stands to raise about 1.5 billion euros.

The exact pricing of the IPO, which is being run by JP Morgan and UBS, has not yet been determined, with six days of the book-building process to go, two of the sources said.