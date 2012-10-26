FRANKFURT Oct 26 Telefonica has given a narrower indicative price range to investors for the listing of its German unit, a person close to the process has told Reuters.

According to the person, Telefonica is now looking for a listing at between 5.50 euros and 6.00 euros per share.

Earlier this month, the Spanish telecoms group had set a range for between 5.25 euros and 6.50 for the business.

The person said the books were well covered between 5.50-6.00 euros per share.

Telefonica, which hopes to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($1.94 billion) with the offering, will set the final price on Oct. 29, with the shares expected to begin trading on Oct. 30.

($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Harro ten Wolde)