BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads
* Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads
MADRID, July 26 Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica said on Thursday it would list its German unit on the stock exchange during the last quarter of the year.
"We have decided swift action including preparation for an IPO of Telefonica Germany in the fourth quarter," said the company chairman Cesar Alierta during an analyst conference call. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads
* Certive Solutions Inc announces operational results for January 2017 and changes to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion