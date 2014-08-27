Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Aug 27 A legal adviser for Telecom Italia said a move by Brazil's biggest fixed-line firm Oi signalling it may make an offer for Tim Brasil seemed just a spoiling tactic.
The adviser, Sergio Erede, spoke to reporters on Wednesday after leaving a Telecom Italia board meeting which is due to approve an offer for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT.
"It seems just a disruption tactic...Disruption tactics can end in many different ways, even in a court of law," he said.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)