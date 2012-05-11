BRIEF-Apple files for nine-part, $10.0 bln notes offering
* Files for nine-part, $10.0 billion notes offering - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jI79aU Further company coverage:
MADRID May 11 Spain's Telefonica posted a 54-percent decline in first-quarter net profit on Friday after the value of its stake in Telecom Italia plunged and prices fell in its recession-hit home country.
Net profit at Telefonica reached 748 million euros ($969 million) in the three months to March, missing the average 1.0 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Revenues were virtually flat at 15.5 billion euros as growth in Latin America compensated for tight competition in the company's key European markets. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts)
* Files for nine-part, $10.0 billion notes offering - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jI79aU Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing