SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian phone company Telefônica Brasil reported that first-quarter net income fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 957 million reais ($489 million), according to a Thursday securities filing.

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica missed expectations of a 1.13 billion real profit, the average estimate of analysts in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, was little changed from a year earlier at 2.847 billion reais, in line with forecasts.  ($1 = 1.96 reais) (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)