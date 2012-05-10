* One-time costs of Vivo takeover drag on profits
By Brad Haynes and Sérgio Spagnuolo
SAO PAULO, May 10 Brazilian phone company
Telefônica Brasil said on Thursday it may not be done
with the layoffs adding to one-time costs as the carrier
integrates a takeover that made it the country's largest
wireless operator.
Severance packages, rebranding expenses and other costs
following the takeover of rival Vivo contributed to a 15 percent
drop in first-quarter profit, Telefônica reported on Thursday.
"We cannot affirm that we are 100 percent done with the
process, because it takes a while to implement changes in some
areas," senior executive Cristiane Barretto Sales told analysts
on a conference call, responding to a question about the cost of
recent layoffs. "We may analyze other changes in personnel."
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica reported
net income of 957 million reais ($489 million), according to a
Thursday securities filing, down 15 percent from a year earlier
and missing an average forecast of 1.13 billion reais among
analysts polled by Reuters.
Telefônica shares fell 1.8 percent in midday trading to
53.73 reais, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index
gained 0.8 percent.
Slipping revenue from the company's fixed-line unit was
offset by its surging mobile business, lifting net revenue 4
percent from a year earlier as Brazilians swapped their
landlines for cell phones in record numbers.
But the booming growth of Brazil's wireless market has also
brought fierce competition for Telefônica's leading mobile
market share, weighing on some measures of profitability.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, was
little changed from a year earlier at 2.847 billion reais, in
line with forecasts. EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure
of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, slipped 1.2
percentage points to 34.2 percent.
Average revenue per user, an industry gauge known as ARPU,
fell 5.9 percent from a year earlier to 22.4 reais per month.
The measure would have fallen even more if stronger data revenue
per user had not helped to offset a drop in voice ARPU.
Even data ARPU slipped slightly from the prior quarter, but
executives said they had no plant to compete on price.
($1 = 1.96 reais)
