By Brad Haynes and Sérgio Spagnuolo

SAO PAULO, May 10 Brazilian phone company Telefônica Brasil said on Thursday it may not be done with the layoffs adding to one-time costs as the carrier integrates a takeover that made it the country's largest wireless operator.

Severance packages, rebranding expenses and other costs following the takeover of rival Vivo contributed to a 15 percent drop in first-quarter profit, Telefônica reported on Thursday.

"We cannot affirm that we are 100 percent done with the process, because it takes a while to implement changes in some areas," senior executive Cristiane Barretto Sales told analysts on a conference call, responding to a question about the cost of recent layoffs. "We may analyze other changes in personnel."

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica reported net income of 957 million reais ($489 million), according to a Thursday securities filing, down 15 percent from a year earlier and missing an average forecast of 1.13 billion reais among analysts polled by Reuters.

Telefônica shares fell 1.8 percent in midday trading to 53.73 reais, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.8 percent.

Slipping revenue from the company's fixed-line unit was offset by its surging mobile business, lifting net revenue 4 percent from a year earlier as Brazilians swapped their landlines for cell phones in record numbers.

But the booming growth of Brazil's wireless market has also brought fierce competition for Telefônica's leading mobile market share, weighing on some measures of profitability.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, was little changed from a year earlier at 2.847 billion reais, in line with forecasts. EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, slipped 1.2 percentage points to 34.2 percent.

Average revenue per user, an industry gauge known as ARPU, fell 5.9 percent from a year earlier to 22.4 reais per month. The measure would have fallen even more if stronger data revenue per user had not helped to offset a drop in voice ARPU.

Even data ARPU slipped slightly from the prior quarter, but executives said they had no plant to compete on price.  ($1 = 1.96 reais) (Editing by John Wallace and Leslie Gevirtz)