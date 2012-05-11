(Repeats to fix formatting)

MADRID, May 11 Spain's Telefonica said first-quarter net profit halved after the value of its stake in Telecom Italia plunged following a capital increase and it cut prices in its recession-hit home country.

Spain's economy, which sunk into a recession in the first three months of 2012, is not expected to grow again until the end of the year at the earliest.

Net profit at the euro zone's largest telecoms company fell 54 percent to 748 million euros ($969 million), below the bottom end of forecasts that ranged from 764 million euros to 1.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bottom line was hit after Telefonica wrote down the value of its 10 percent indirect stake in Telecom Italia to 337 million euros. Telefonica invested 2.3 billion euros when it bought the stake in 2008.

Italy's biggest telecom player posted a net loss for 2011 after a goodwill writedown on its domestic business due to an economic downturn.

Last week Telecom Italia shareholders agreed to refinance its investment vehicle's debt, meaning Telefonica must contribute 277 million euros to a capital increase and a new bond issue.

Telefonica's revenue was virtually flat at 15.5 billion euros as fast growth in Latin America, which accounts for almost half of group revenue, compensated for tough competition in the company's main European markets, where revenues slipped.

Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta said the results were in line with the company's targets and reiterated 2012 earnings and debt forecasts. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Erica Billingham)