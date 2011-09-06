* Will continue to report Spain operating, financial KPIs

* Spain to disappear as standalone unit under restructuring

* Telefonica to capitalise on large subscriber base

By Sarah Morris and Robert Hetz

MADRID, Sept 6 Spanish group Telefonica said a restructuring that will scrap the standalone status of its Spanish division would not remove transparency about performance in its home market.

"The company will continue to provide the main operating and financial KPIs (key performing indicators) for our Spanish business as before," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Analysts have questioned whether incorporating Telefonica Spain into its European business will mean the company gives less information on its domestic market where revenues have been hit by Spaniards tightening their belts.

There would be "reduced visibility for Spain. That is the main drag on Telefonica performance and set to remain so over the next 2-3 years," said Cheuvreux in a note to clients.

"Our only concern is that the integration of the domestic operations into a wider European unit does not dilute the level of financial disclosure," said RBS.

Telefonica is laying off about 20 percent of its staff in Spain and will transfer 2,500 workers to London under the restructuring announced on Monday.

In Spain, about one in five workers are jobless. Customers are increasingly shopping around for cheap mobile and internet deals.

Standard and Poor's Rating Services cut Spain's Telefonica's long-term rating to BBB+ from A- in August, saying lower revenue growth and cash flow expectations, plus its dividend commitment, would make deleveraging fall short of its expectations

Some analysts welcomed the restructuring of Telefonica, the euro zone's largest telecoms operator by revenues, considering the creation of two new divisions, a digital division and a global resources unit could improve efficiency.

"The creation of Telefonica Digital shows Telefonica's intention to capitalise on its huge subscriber base and broaden its product and services offer," said BPI in a note to clients.

The restructuring involves a management reshuffle that some have interpreted as preparing for a successor to Chairman Cesar Alierta.

Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, the former head of the Latin American division, who now heads Europe, and Santiago Valbuena, up to now Chief Financial Officer, now at the helm of Latin America, are seen as contenders to replace Alierta at some stage.

At 1224 GMT, Telefonica's shares were trading down 0.93 percent at 13.37 euros, underperforming the broadly positive STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index.

(Reporting by Sarah Morris. Editing by Jane Merriman)