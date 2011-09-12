MADRID, Sept 12 Telefonica (TEF.MC), the euro zone's largest operator by revenues, on Monday named new managers to their key Spain and Brazil units after a restructuring announced earlier this month [ID:nLDE785055].

In a statement, Spain's largest telecoms operator said the head of its Brazilian unit, Luis Miguel Gilperez, would lead operations in its home country, a division of the business being incorporated into Telefonica Europe.

Gilperez, who reports to the head of Telefonica Europe, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, has worked on the merger of Telefonica's Brazilian business Telesp with Vivo after Telefonica bought out the stake of Portugal Telecom PTC.LS in Vivo.

Paulo Cesar Teixeira will replace Gilperez in Brazil, a fast-growing market with 76 million connections providing 20 percent of group revenues.

Telefonica is banking on growth in Latin America to compensate for consumers tightening their belts in its home market, which still accounts for about 30 percent of revenue. (Reporting by Sarah Morris)