SAN JOSE, Costa Rica Aug 31 Mobile phone giant
Telefonica said on Wednesday that it will defend the rate it
plans to charge customers in Costa Rica despite a challenge from
rival America Movil that the rates are artificially low.
America Movil, controlled by Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos
Slim, claimed earlier this month that Spain's Telefonica would
charge customers below-cost fees to use its network in violation
of terms it set with Costa Rica's state-run phone company.
Costa Rica last year ended a four-decade-old
telecommunications monopoly in a move that allowed it to enter
the Central American Free Trade Agreement with the United
States.
Mexico's America Movil and Telefonica
won bids last year to offer cell phone services in the
isthmus nation and modernize its wireless infrastructure.
Neither company has its network online yet but the two were
supposed to have agreed to rates with the now-deregulated Costa
Rican Electricity Institute (ICE).
In the complaint filed in mid-August, Claro -- the brand
used by America Movil to sell its products in several Latin
American nations -- requested the country's telecommunications
watchdog to reject an ICE-Telefonica deal signed in July.
"From the standpoint of competition law and the customers
rights... (this is) an improper business practice and forms a
monopolistic practice," Claro said in the complaint.
Telefonica on Wednesday defended the rates it agreed to with
ICE.
"The two sides negotiated prices... that conformed to the
reality of the market during the negotiating process,"
Telefonica said in a statement to Reuters.
America Movil representatives in Mexico and Costa Rica were
not immediately available for comment.
There are under 3 million cell phone lines in Costa Rica and
around 1.5 million fixed lines.
Slim's telecommunications companies have been at the center
of several competition probes by regulators in his home country.
(Reporting by Alex Leff; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)