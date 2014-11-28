MADRID Nov 28 The chairman of Spain's Telefonica has said the company is seeking a "global alliance" with Britain's BT with cash and shares in exchange for Telefonica unit O2, a spokesman for Telefonica confirmed on Friday.

The spokesman was confirming comments made by Cesar Alierta in London, reported by newspaper Expansion, in which he spoke of global synergies between the two groups. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)