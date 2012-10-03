MADRID Oct 3 Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday it expected to list its German unit, Telefonica Deutschland Holding A.G., on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the fourth quarter of this year.

The company said had not yet decided what percentage of capital it would list.

Telefonica wants to list between 10 and 20 percent of its German unit, which it has valued at 10 billion euros ($13 billion), as part of a move to raise cash and reduce its debt pile, a financial source said. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clare Kane)