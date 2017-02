MADRID, Sept 13 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica (TEF.MC) said on Tuesday that Chairman Cesar Alierta had bought call options on 10 million Telefonica shares at an execution price of 18 euros ($24.4) per share.

The execution date for the options is June 2014, the company said in a statement sent to the stock market regulator.

Telefonica shares closed Monday trade at 12.7 euros per share.

Chairman Alierta currently holds 4.3 million shares, 0.09 percent of share capital. After executing the call options in 2014, this stake should rise by 0.24 percent.