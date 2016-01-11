Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Jan 11 Spain's Telefonica has started to spin-off its domestic telecoms towers and cables into a new unit worth up to 6 billion euros ($6.53 billion) that it will list or partially sell in a so-called 'dual track' process by mid-2016, a source familiar with the process said.
"The process has started, the new unit will be formally registered very shortly and Telefonica wants to move quickly on those plans," the source said on condition of anonymity.
"Those assets have a lot of value and the company wants to extract as much of this value as possible ," the source added.
Telefonica declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order