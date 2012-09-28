* Pitch to focus on German mobile market strength, dividend

* First IPO filing seen next week

* IPO of 02 Germany minority stake to raise cash, pay debt

By Leila Abboud and Arno Schuetze

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Telefonica will kick off the planned listing of part of its German mobile phone business next week with a pitch to investors based on the strength of the local market and a dividend, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Spain's Telefonica wants to list between 10 and 20 percent of its German unit O2, which it has valued at 10 billion euros, as part of a move to raise cash and reduce its debt pile, a financial source said earlier.

While the proceeds won't make much of a dent in Telefonica's 57 billion euros of debt, analysts say it will provide welcome liquidity at a time when the group already pays higher borrowing rates than peers because of concerns over Spain's finances.

The first official document on the initial public offering is expected next week with management roadshows and marketing to investors to follow. The company could begin taking orders for the shares in late October or early November.

In Germany, Telefonica's 02 brand is the smallest operator with roughly 16.4 percent of subscribers, just behind KPN's E-Plus, and with a smaller customer base and network than leaders Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

But as a challenger, O2 Germany still has room to grow, analysts say, making it potentially attractive to investors.

While most big European telcos are struggling with declining profits, 02 Germany posted a 4.6 percent rise in sales to 2.55 billion euros in the first half compared with a year earlier, and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was up 12.5 percent to 628 million euros.

Smartphone penetration in Germany is also below other major markets like Britain, France, and Spain, according to research firm comScore, creating potential for operators to shift customers to high-end phones with more expensive data plans.

A sector banker not involved in the listing said Germany was the best mobile market in Europe because of its growth prospects, relatively stable competition, and the fact that auctions for costly fourth generation mobile licences were done.

"When we look at telecoms across Europe, Germany seems to be the only country that people want to talk about so there is a good story to tell investors," the banker said.

Investor appetite for the listing will depend largely on the price and the economic outlook in the coming months.

Analysts at N+1 Equities and Jefferies wrote in recent research notes that they valued 100 percent of 02 Germany at 7.4-7.5 billion euros, or 5.5-5.6 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) this year.

To attract investors to the IPO, Telefonica will also offer a dividend, the three people said.

Under pressure in its domestic market, Telefonica has eliminated its own dividend for 2012, and slashed its payout for 2013, in a bid to pay down debt and avert a rating downgrade.

Telefonica, which declined comment on Friday, must raise 7-8 billion euros a year through 2015 to cope with maturing debt and risks rising refinancing costs if Spain loses its investment grade rating.

Telefonica also said in May it would consider listing some of its Latin American assets to cut debt, but the process has not yet begun.

IPO RISK

The success of the 02 Germany listing may depend on factors beyond Telefonica's control, however. Europe has seen few big new listings this year as volatility in financial markets has seen investors steer clear of risky bets, while the euro zone debt crisis is casting a shadow over global growth prospects.

But stronger markets since the summer, thanks to bond-buying plans by the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve, have seen some companies take the plunge, with insurers Talanx and Direct Line both launching offerings.

Bankers say the market remains fragile and a longer period of stability will be needed for a broader pick-up in IPOs, but investors are at least taking more interest in share sales and are willing to back companies with good growth prospects, strong earnings and good management - at the right price.

"The only deals that are launching are ones where there is some sense of confidence or some angle that the deal should work," said a banker.

"There is a reason Telefonica needs to sell the business, so let's see how price sensitive the market is."

Stan Pearson, head of European equities for Standard Life, said his fund would look at investing in the IPO but was concerned about the liquidity of partially-listed companies.

"From our point of view as investors, in general, the success rate of these quoted vehicles with reduced liquidity and someone else calling the shots - has been mixed at best," he said, citing Belgium's Mobistar and Poland's TPS as examples.

"We'll look at it. There's a price for everything and we are interested in Germany ... but does it have an obvious place in my portfolio? I am not sure."

Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion in Paris, predicted the opportunity to invest in a pure-play telecom asset in Germany would attract investors

"Germany is still seen as the safe haven by investors, so a telecom stock solely exposed to Germany will be well received," he said.