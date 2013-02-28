Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Feb 28 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Thursday it would not go ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) of its Latin American businesses, a move it had previously considered in a drive to cut its debt.
"There is not going to be an IPO of Latin America...This is not a priority anymore to IPO our Latin American operations," Chief Executive Cesar Alierta said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)