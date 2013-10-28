(Repeats to add Telecom Italia's Reuters Instrument Code)

MADRID Oct 28 Spain's Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta will meet with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Tuesday in the midst of his company's drive to increase its influence in Telecom Italia , a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The meeting between Alierta and Letta comes ahead of a crucial board meeting of Telecom Italia on Nov. 7 which is expected to approve a new business plan.

Telefonica declined to comment on the meeting, while the Italian government could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)