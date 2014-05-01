BRUSSELS May 1 Telefonica Deutschland has sweetened its offer of concessions in order to win European Union approval for its planned takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, a spokesman for the German telecoms provider said on Thursday.

"As is usual in such processes, we have now filed a modified remedy package with the European Commission, which is based on the first market test. We cannot comment on any details of the remedies," spokesman Albert Fetsch said.

The EU antitrust authority is now seeking feedback from third parties and has given them until May 5 to do so, a person familiar with the matter said.

Telefonica Deutschland, a unit of Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica, last month offered to lease spectrum and access to its network to rivals after the EU antitrust authority expressed concerns about the 8.6 billion euro ($11.9 billion) deal.

Sources told Reuters the first package was not sufficient to create a fourth mobile operator in Germany to allay regulatory concerns that the deal would reduce the number of operators in Europe's biggest market.

($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)