Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, July 22 Spain's Telefonica is in advanced talks to buy KPN's German unit E-Plus in a 5-billion-euro ($6.6 billion) deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The source confirmed an earlier report from the Financial Times that said the two were in talks.
Company board meetings on the possible deal were taking place on Monday, the source said. An agreement could be announced before the end of the day, the FT said.
($1 = 0.7611 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)