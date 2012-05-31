* Spanish telco moves to protect credit rating amid debt
crisis
* IPO of German arm raises hopes of consolidation with KPN
* Move adds twist to America Movil raid on KPN
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, May 31 Telefonica is making the
most of a bad hand with plans to list its German arm, taking a
much-needed step to cut its debts while raising the chances of a
deal to prevent Carlos Slim's America Movil from
invading its European turf.
Spurred by threats to its prized investment grade credit
rating, the Spanish telecoms group announced measures late on
Wednesday to accelerate assets sales, list units, and cut the
cash portion of its dividend by 69 percent.
The moves pleased credit analysts and investors who sent
Telefonica's shares, which have been at nine-year lows, up as
much as 3 percent in early Thursday trading.
They were also greeted with cautious optimism in the
Netherlands where telecoms group KPN is trying to fend
off an unsolicited partial tender offer by Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim's America Movil, which it sees as undervalued.
KPN is weighing asset sales including its German unit
E-Plus, which has long been mooted as a merger candidate with
Telefonica's O2 Germany, to prove to its shareholders that they
would should reject Slim's offer of 8 euros per share for 27.7
percent of the company.
Despite the logic of combining Germany's two smallest mobile
players and the sizeable synergies that could be created,
Telefonica's debt burden has meant a cash deal would be very
difficult any time soon.
By seeking to list O2 Germany, Telefonica gains a currency -
the equity of the newly listed vehicle - to pay for such a deal
without taking on more debt. That could raise hopes at KPN of a
tie-up that could allow it resist the offer from Slim, who is
believed to be keen on keeping Germany as a beachhead into
Europe.
"I see this as a positive for KPN because it provides
capital for Telefonica, raising its firepower dramatically, and
gives them a liquid currency in Germany," said a person familiar
with the situation.
"To a KPN shareholder I would say the listing of Telefonica
in Germany increases the feasibility of consolidation," the
person said. "So they shouldn't accept the tender from America
Movil, which could seek to block a sale via its minority stake."
Espirito Santo analyst Nuno Matias said Telefonica had
handled a bad situation deftly: "They have pleased the rating
agencies yet left the door open to going after the E-Plus asset
at some point."
Shares KPN fell as much as 1 percent as some investors
fretted the move could upset Slim's plans.
"AMX offers a certain premium now while upside from German
consolidation is tentative, not least on regulatory hurdles,"
telecoms analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.
KPN shareholders have until June 27 to decide whether to
tender their shares.
REDUCING LEVERAGE
Telefonica needs to raise 7-8 billion euros a year through
2015 to cope with debt maturities and is also struggling with
sinking revenue and profits in its home market of Spain, where
one in four is unemployed and the banking industry is in crisis,
pushing the state's cost of borrowing higher.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the company's debt to 'BBB' on
May 24, citing intense pressure in Spain, and Moody's placed
Telefonica on review for downgrade.
Carlos Winzer, credit analyst at Moody's, said the agency
would continue its review process on Telefonica and welcomed the
debt-cutting measures.
"Any company domiciled in Spain that has big refinancing
needs - even a blue-chip like Telefonica - needs to be very
careful right now," said Winzer. "Telefonica has done a good job
on refinancing so far: they have already refinanced all this
year's debt and 40 percent of next year's, but there is still
some to do for 2013 and beyond."
GERMAN CONSOLIDATION
Telefonica has not yet mandated banks to prepare the initial
public offering (IPO) of its German business, according to three
financial sector sources. Nor is it clear how large a stake
Telefonica will seek to list. Analysts predict the group could
unload 30-40 percent of it.
Germany is Telefonica's second-largest European market with
25 million customers after Spain, and it brings in about 7
percent of group operating profit. Although it is the smallest
operator in Germany behind Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and KPN's
E-Plus, the business has good prospects with revenues and
profits increasing, analysts said.
Deutsche Bank values 02 Germany at 9.8 billion euros, while
Espirito Santo sees it at 7.8 billion euros.
With Europe's telecom shares near ten-year lows, it's not an
ideal time for a listing, although Russian telecom group Megafon
aims for one later this year.
Few IPOs have been done in Europe this year, with proceeds
tumbling 79 percent year-on-year, because of the long-running
euro zone crisis and volatile stock markets.
One equity capital markets banker said it was impossible to
predict what the IPO markets would be like later this year.
"If, and it is a big if, Europe sorts its mess out then
anything is going to be doable because then it is all going to
be about a relief rally and just getting liquidity and size,"
the banker said.
Elsewhere, Telefonica's probable candidates for listing in
Latin America would be Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru, a
Telefonica source said. Since its Brazilian unit is already
publicly traded in Sao Paolo, analysts say one option would be
to add assets to that vehicle.
Robin Bienenstock, analyst at Bernstein Research, said
Telefonica stood to benefit even if the IPOs didn't pan out.
"Telefonica has killed three birds with one stone," he said.
It makes clear its intention to reduce debt, leaves options
open in Germany, and gains a stronger hand in negotiations for
planned 1.5 billion euros in non-core asset sales because it
"appears to have options" and seems less of a distressed seller.
"Get set for an exciting month in telcoland. Last night's
announcement by Telefonica tells us that there may yet be a few
twists and turns before Mr. Slim's America Movil get their hands
on KPN," she added.
