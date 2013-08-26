MADRID Aug 26 Spain's telecom giant Telefonica
on Monday said America Movil, KPN's main
shareholder, had given an irrevocable commitment to approve the
sale of KPN's German subsidiary, E-Plus.
In a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator,
Telefonica also said it had improved its offer for E-Plus, for
which KPN will now receive 20.5 percent of Telefonica
Deutschland instead of 17.6 percent previously.
Telefonica will sign an option to buy back 2.9 percent of
its subsidiary after a year at a price of 510 million euros
($683.58 million).