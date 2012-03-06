By Alasdair Reilly and Tessa Walsh
LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 Telefonica's 3.4
billion pounds ($5.4 billion) syndicated loan refinancing, which
extends the maturity of its debt, has closed successfully after
37 banks joined the deal, banking sources said on Tuesday.
The deal was oversubscribed and lenders' commitments were
scaled back when the deal allocated this week, the sources said.
The three and five-year term loan and revolving credit
refinances the remaining loans from the 18.5 billion pounds
syndicated loan taken to back Telefonica's acquisition of
UK-based O2 in 2005.
Telefonica declined to comment.
The loan has a dual English and Spanish law structure that
allows banks to use it as collateral to raise funds from the
European Central Bank's LTRO repurchase facility.
Under the LTRO, banks are given long-term cash in exchange
for collateral, easing the pressure on them as they seek to
raise capital in order to hit mid-2012 regulatory targets.
Telefonica's loan comprises a 2.1 billion pounds forward
start facility, which will be used to extend the maturity of
existing loans to December 2015 when they mature in December
2012, and a new 1.3 billion pounds revolving credit facility
that will mature in February 2017.
Lenders were attracted by relatively high pricing on the
deal, which offered a premium for peripheral euro zone economy
risk, and reflected the fact that part of the loan is drawn,
bankers said.
($1 = 0.6301 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by David Hulmes)