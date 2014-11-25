MADRID Nov 25 Britain's BT Group could offer at least 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) to Spanish peer Telefonica on top of a 20 percent stake in its share capital for the O2 mobile network, El Confidencial reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

Both Telefonica and BT confirmed on Monday they were in early stage talks after El Confidencial reported O2 could be sold in return for a 20 percent stake in BT as part of a strategic alliance to strengthen the two groups.

Including the 6 billion euros, the total value of the deal would be around 14 billion euros (11 billion pounds), less than the 18 billion pounds ($28 billion) Telefonica paid to buy O2 in 2006.

Telefonica declined to comment. BT was not immediately available for comment.

Telefonica has produced an 18-page document detailing the conditions for the deal and potential cost savings of integrating O2 into BT, the online newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Telefonica has said that O2 remains core to its business but it has not ruled out asset sales to meet a target to reduce debt to less than 43 billion euros by the end of the year.

A deal would bring O2 back to the BT group, having been spun off from the former British telecoms monopoly in 2001 and then bought by Telefonica in 2006.

(1 US dollar = 0.8052 euro)

(1 US dollar = 0.6381 British pound) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Robert Hetz; Additional reporting by Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Mark Potter)