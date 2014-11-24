MADRID Nov 24 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Monday it was in preliminary talks with BT over a potential transaction involving its UK unit.

"Telefonica informs that, although it is in talks with British Telecom, these talks are in a highly preliminary phase and there is no certainty that a transaction will take place," the firm said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Sarah Morris)