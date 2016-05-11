BRUSSELS May 11 European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a press conference at 1000 GMT, the European Commission said on Wednesday, without providing details.

Vestager is expected to announce her rejection of CK Hutchison Holdings' 10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) bid to acquire British mobile operator O2 UK from Spanish group Telefonica, sources said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)