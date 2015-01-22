Jan 22 Telefonica SA is set to agree to a cash deal of 10 billion pounds ($15 billion) to sell 02, its British mobile company, to Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The deal is expected to be announced as early as Friday, the FT reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1t3ktp6) ($1 = 0.6662 pounds) (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)