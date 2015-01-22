(Adds details, background)
MADRID Jan 23 Telefonica has agreed to
sell its British unit O2 to Hutchison Whampoa Ltd in a
deal valued at more than 10 billion pounds ($15 billion), a
source with direct knowledge of the operation said on Thursday.
The agreement, first reported by the Financial Times and set
to be announced on Friday, is the latest move toward telecoms
consolidation in Britain, where the market is split between four
mobile network operators and four separately owned fixed-line
broadband providers.
In December, former state monopoly BT had entered
exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Britain's biggest mobile
operator.
BT had preferred EE over O2, which was acquired by Spain's
Telefonica in early 2006 and is the country's second-largest
mobile operator with about 22 million subscribers.
Sources had told Reuters that Hutchison, the owner
of Britain's smallest mobile network Three, has been waiting in
the wings to buy whichever group BT spurns.
Analysts have said other competitors, including Vodafone
, Liberty Global, Sky and TalkTalk
, may also have to review their strategy and consider
potential moves.
Telefonica had said in November the British market was a
core one for the company but it had set as higher priority to
reduce its big debt pile and protect a fat dividend.
It also needed fresh cash to consider potential acquisitions
in Brazil, its biggest market with its home country, where it is
investing massively to build an optic fibre network.
($1 = 0.66661 pounds)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa
Shumaker)