LONDON May 10 Liberty Global said it
would consider buying Telefonica's O2 in Britain if
Brussels blocks Hutchison buying the mobile network, but it
valued the flexibility of its current mobile strategy based on a
virtual network.
Sources have said EU antitrust regulators will veto CK
Hutchison's 10.3 billion pound ($14.9 bln) acquisition of
Telefonica's O2 in Britain, a deal that would reduce the number
of networks in the country to three from four.
Liberty Global's British cable TV network Virgin Media
piggybacks on EE's network to provide mobile services to
its customers.
Liberty's Chief Executive Mike Fries said he looks at all
options when asked by an analyst whether he would look at O2 if
Hutchison were blocked.
"It would be strange if we didn't evaluate that option, but
I can't give you any colour on that," he said on Tuesday.
"(But) we like our current plan, and while I like
optionality I am not particularly fond of options that preclude
optionality.
"So we are going to be thoughtful not just about the
economics of a transaction (...) but also looking three, four,
five years down the road; 'what is the right plan for us?' And
that's what we are doing in every market for mobile."
