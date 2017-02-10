MADRID Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.

The company is in talks with private equity firms KKR , CVC and Ardian as well as Singapore sovereign fund GIC about the sale of a 49 percent stake in Telxius, Reuters said on Thursday, citing four sources. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Robert Hetz)