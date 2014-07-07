Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, July 7 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has agreed to buy 11.1 percent of Italian broadcaster Mediaset's pay-TV business Mediaset Premium for 100 million euros ($136 million), Mediaset said in a statement on Monday.
In the same statement, Mediaset said it would transfer its pay-TV activities to a new company with an equity value of 900 million euros.
Mediaset Deputy Chairman Piersilvio Berlusconi, son of former prime minister Silvio, said in an interview with daily paper Corriere della Sera that Mediaset was also in talks with other potential investors over its pay-tv business, including Qatari-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera and French group Vivendi . ($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.