MADRID, July 30 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it was in talks over a possible deal in Mexico but had not yet reached a deal yet.

Earlier on Wednesday website El Confidencial, citing unnamed sources close to the talks, had reported the Spanish firm was close to acquiring Mexico's third largest wireless telecoms company Iusacell, worth up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion).($1 = 0.7461 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)