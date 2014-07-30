Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, July 30 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it was in talks over a possible deal in Mexico but had not yet reached a deal yet.
Earlier on Wednesday website El Confidencial, citing unnamed sources close to the talks, had reported the Spanish firm was close to acquiring Mexico's third largest wireless telecoms company Iusacell, worth up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion).($1 = 0.7461 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)