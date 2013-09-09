MADRID, Sept 9 Spain's Telefonica said on Monday it had closed a financing deal worth $743 million to acquire infrastructure from Nokia's Nokia Solutions and Networks.

The deal is the second of its kind after a similar deal in 2011, Telefonica said.

The telecommunications company signed the credit deal with BBVA, Santander and Barclays.

