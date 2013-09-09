Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, Sept 9 Spain's Telefonica said on Monday it had closed a financing deal worth $743 million to acquire infrastructure from Nokia's Nokia Solutions and Networks.
The deal is the second of its kind after a similar deal in 2011, Telefonica said.
The telecommunications company signed the credit deal with BBVA, Santander and Barclays.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)