MADRID Nov 30 Spain's Telefonica plans to grow revenues, core profits and cash flow in the years to 2020, Chairman Cesar Alierta said on Monday.

"We will grow our revenues more, we will accelerate operating income before depreciation and amortisation and we will grow cash flow again," Alierta said, presenting the company's strategy to 2020 to Telefonica managers. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; editing by Adrian Croft)