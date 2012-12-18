BRIEF-GSK announces positive final stage results for two-drug HIV treatment
* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment
LIMA Dec 18 Shares of Telefonica's Peruvian unit rose 10 percent to 2.3 soles on Tuesday in heavy volume of $1.5 billion, according to traders and data from Lima's stock exchange.
Telefonica, the Spanish telephony giant, has been locked in negotiations with Peru's government about having its local concession renewed.
LONDON, Feb 14 Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017 production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled.
PARIS, Feb 14 Michelin said an upturn in mining sector demand for its outsize earthmover tyres will help to increase earnings this year, as the French tyre maker posted a 4.5 percent gain in operating profit for 2016.