CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
PRAGUE Nov 5 Czech investment group PPF has agreed to buy a 65.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic from Spain's Telefonica for 2.467 billion euros ($3.33 billion), it said on Tuesday.
PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest man, said it would finance the deal through an equity tranche of 1.4 billion euros and a syndicated loan facility provided by a consortium led by Societe Generale.
PPF said, on completion of the transaction, that it would launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares of Telefonica Czech Republic. Spain's Telefonica will keep a 4.9 percent stake in the Czech group and committed not to accept the subsequent mandatory tender offer, PPF said.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 6 U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman is nearing a deal to buy Madrid-based mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank SA, after beating bids from rival private equity bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.