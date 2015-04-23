MADRID, April 23 Spain's antitrust watchdog on Thursday said it had approved the purchase of Prisa's pay-tv unit Canal+ by Telefonica although it attached conditions to the deal, among them the obligation to offer wholesale TV packages to competitors.

The competition authority said Telefonica had also agreed to offer access to its high-speed internet network to competitors so that they can provide TV content to their subscribers and to make possible for its clients to cut their contract more easily. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)