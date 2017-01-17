MADRID Jan 17 Telefonica will make a one-off provision against 2016 results linked to the extension of its early retirement programme, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, without revealing the size of the provision.

The new plan, which offers early retirement packages to employees who have worked at the company for a certain length of time, could apply to around 1,800 workers, the source said. It forms part of Telefonica's broader drive to cut staff and reduce costs.

Taking into account the percentage of workers who took up the previous plan, around 1,350 workers could sign up to the extension, the source said.

"It was agreed in December to extend the previous plan until 2018, it will include more workers," the source said.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

Analysts estimate the impact on results could be up to 800 million euros ($860 million). The staff cuts are part of a package of initiatives at Telefonica aimed at cutting debt, including trimming its dividend.

Telefonica provisioned around 2.9 billion euros against 2015 results for an early retirement scheme allowing it to save 370 million euros annually from 2017.

Under that agreement, signed off with unions, around 7,000 staff over 53 years old and working in Spain were given the option of stopping work in return for receiving a substantial portion of their salary until retirement.

Analysts estimate the second cut in headcount could save it around 75 million euros annually from 2018.

Telefonica said in October its debt had fallen to 50 billion euros at the end of September from 52.6 billion euros at end-June.

Telefonica said in October its debt had fallen to 50 billion euros at the end of September from 52.6 billion euros at end-June.

Rating agency Moody's said in May it could downgrade Telefonica's credit rating if there was no clear progress towards reducing its debt in 2017. ($1 = 0.9348 euros)