MADRID, July 26 Spanish firm Telefonica said on Thursday that ratings agencies welcomed its move to scrap its dividend and share buy-back programme for 2012 and halve its shareholder payout for 2013 to confront a 57 billion euro ($69 billion)debt pile.

"We have had preliminary conversations with ratings agencies after the announcement we made yesterday. And they are interpreting this as a very positive move from Telefonica," said Angel Vila, General Manager for Finance and Corporate Development during an analyst conference call. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer)