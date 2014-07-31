MADRID, July 31 Telefonica's recent reorganisation of its stake in Telecom Italia is aimed at showing Brazilian telecoms regulator Cade that it has no control over the Italian group's local unit Tim Participacoes , an executive said on Thursday.

Telefonica controls Vivo, Brazil's leading mobile operator, and is the biggest shareholder in Telecom Italia , which owns Vivo's rival TIM, a situation which Cade has asked the Spanish group to remedy by next year. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)