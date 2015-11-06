Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Nov 6 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Friday posted a 1.9 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 884 million euros ($961 million), missing analysts' forecast, although its home unit reported rising sales for the first time since 2008.
Core profit (OIBDA) came in at 3.7 billion euros, up 2.9 percent and in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order