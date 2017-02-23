MADRID Feb 23 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday reported a 14.3 percent rise in full-year core profit, helped by an improving underlying business and lower restructuring costs which more than offset negative currency effects.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (Oibda) came in at 15.118 billion euros ($15.95 billion) while net profit was 2.369 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul Day)