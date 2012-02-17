* To return shareholders CZK 40/share via div, capital cut

PRAGUE, Feb 17 Telefonica Czech Republic said on Friday it would return 40 crowns per share to shareholders via a dividend and a capital reduction and may buy back up to 10 percent of its stock, sending the shares sharply higher.

The fixed and mobile communications firm, majority-owned by Spain's Telefonica, said fourth-quarter net profit jumped by a higher-than-expected 49.9 percent to 2.87 billion crowns ($148.70 million), helped by deferred tax income booked in Slovakia of 709 million crowns.

The market had expected net profit of 2.25 billion.

The company said it would propose a 27 crown dividend per share, versus 40 crowns a year ago, but would add an extra 13 crowns via a capital reduction to match the previous payout.

This structure reflects a legal requirement which caps potential dividend payments by the amount of retained earnings.

"The shareholder remuneration in total including the dividend proposed and the share buyback are pushing the share price higher," Przemyslaw Sawala-Uryasz, equity research analyst at UniCredit CAIB Poland.

Analysts had expected the company would complement a lower dividend by either a buyback or a capital reduction. A 10 percent buy-back would squeeze the company's already thin free float of just over 30 percent.

The stock jumped sharply after the news, gaining over 4 percent to 387 crowns, up 5.8 percent from Thursday. The main Prague PX index stood 1.58 percent higher at 1337 GMT.

Telefonica has long been struggling with a declining fixed-line market and mobile revenues, but has remained a strong cash generator.

Fourth quarter revenues dropped 4.0 percent to 13.41 billion, above 13.37 billion seen in a Reuters poll.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation edged up 1.2 percent in the final quarter to 5.84 billion crowns, above forecast of 5.73 billion.

However, adjusted OIBDA excluding some one-off charges and brand and management fees, which the company uses for its outlooks, fell by 5 percent for the full year, at the bottom end of the -1 to -5 percent guidance range.

The company said it expected an improved trend this year in overall revenue, versus last year's 5.7 percent decline, and a "limited" erosion of the OIBDA margin from 43.7 percent.

It said it saw growing broadband and business in Slovakia helping the top line this year but it expects cuts in mobile call termination rates and competitive pressure hitting mobile revenues again.

It said investments could reach 6.2 billion crowns, up from 5.6 billion last year. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Cowell)