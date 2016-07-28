Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, July 28 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday reported a 7.1 percent fall in second-quarter core profit, hit by the fall in the value of Latin American currencies and of the sterling after the Brexit vote.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (Oibda) came in at 3.918 billion euros ($4.34 billion), below a 3.96 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, while revenues dropped 7.7 percent to 12.723 billion euros, also missing a 12.89 billion euros forecast. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul Day)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)