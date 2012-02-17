PRAGUE Feb 17 Telefonica Czech Republic
plans to return 40 crowns per share to
shareholders via a dividend and a capital reduction, and the
board will ask shareholders to approve an up to 10 percent share
buyback, the company said on Friday.
It said fourth-quarter net profit jumped by
higher-than-expected 49.9 percent to 2.87 billion crowns
($148.70 million), helped by deferred tax income booked in
Slovakia of 709 million crowns.
The market had expected net profit of 2.25 billion.
The company said it would propose a 27 crown dividend per
share, versus 40 crowns a year ago, but would add extra 13
crowns via a capital reduction to match the previous payout.
Analysts had expected the company would complement a lower
dividend by either a buyback or a capital reduction, and the
company offered both.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)