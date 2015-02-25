Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Telefonica
* Says on conference call with analysts expects to complete sale of O2 in first half of 2016, pending regulatory approval
* Says no longer looking at hybrid debt instruments given O2 sale
* Says any potential further Venezuelan devaluation to have limited effect on results
* Says sees positive evolution of margins in Spain Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order