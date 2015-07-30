MADRID, July 30 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday said its revenues were seen growing by over 9.5 percent this year, up from more than 7 percent previously, after recent acquisitions in Brazil and Spain which, however, pressured margins.

Telefonica posted a 6.8 percent rise in core profits (OIBDA) in the second quarter to 3.7 billion euros ($4.06 billion) and a 70 percent rise in net profit to 1.9 billion euros on the period, widely beating a 1.02 billion euros forecast as it was helped by one-offs items such as the sale of its British unit. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul Day)